Turkey rescued from Aetna roof in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford firefighters and CT DEEP engaged in quite the entertaining rescue of a turkey off of the roof of Aetna, Tuesday morning.

Our rainy day turned over a bit of excitement as Deputy Chief Foley tweeted a video of a turkey in need of a rescue.

Current sitch! Turkey stuck on the roof at Aetna. I’m Calling in some help from friends @kyleoverturf and HFD. #SaveTheTurkey pic.twitter.com/UGQzSyWgLl — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) March 28, 2017

Foley could not tackle the rescue effort himself, so he called on Hartford Firefighters and CT DEEP to help.

Current sitch! Turkey stuck on the roof at Aetna. I’m Calling in some help from friends @kyleoverturf and HFD. #SaveTheTurkey HFD assessing. pic.twitter.com/lfwfp0HHlU — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) March 28, 2017

After a brave effort, the turkey was safely rescued from the roof while Foley kept us in the loop 100 percent of the way

Possibly looking to up his insurance policy with Thanksgiving coming. pic.twitter.com/xVHjsnxqL9 — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) March 28, 2017

And the Turkey got away. pic.twitter.com/640XzKt9pw — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) March 28, 2017

A big thanks to Hartford firefighters and CT DEEP for rescuing this turkey. Now the question is, will it last until Thanksgiving?

Thanks to CTDEEP and HFD for helping. pic.twitter.com/pAMCa6UrWf — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) March 28, 2017