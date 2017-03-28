Turkey rescued from Aetna roof in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —  Hartford firefighters and CT DEEP engaged in quite the entertaining rescue of a turkey off of the roof of Aetna, Tuesday morning.

Our rainy day turned over a bit of excitement as Deputy Chief Foley tweeted a video of a turkey in need of a rescue.

Foley could not tackle the rescue effort himself, so he called on Hartford Firefighters and CT DEEP to help.

After a brave effort, the turkey was safely rescued from the roof while Foley kept us in the loop 100 percent of the way

A big thanks to Hartford firefighters and CT DEEP for rescuing this turkey. Now the question is, will it last until Thanksgiving?

