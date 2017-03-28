Bristol man arrested for Wallingford gas station robbery

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have arrested a Bristol man for robbing a gas station in Wallingford over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, Wallingford police were called to the Parkway Mobil gas station on North Colony Road for a reported robbery. The suspect allegedly told the clerk he had a gun and demanded cash. The clerk gave him a few hundred dollars and the suspect fled in a dark-colored Kia Rio sedan.

The next day, North Haven police were investigating a robbery at a gas station in their town. The suspect and suspect vehicle description were similar to the one from the Wallingford robbery.

The two departments were able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old Bradford John of Bristol through surveillance pictures related to a North Haven shoplifting incident.

North Haven police obtained an arrest warrant for John for the shoplifting incident. John was located in East Haven on Tuesday and arrested on the North Haven warrant. Wallingford police were also able to obtain an arrest warrant for John and arrested him after he was processed in North Haven for shoplifting. He is charged with first-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny. He is held on a $50,000 bond and due in court on March 29.