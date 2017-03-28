Cannabis Beauty Products

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Bianca Jade is a health & wellness expert and trend forecaster. Her website Mizzfit.com is where she blogs about women’s healthy lifestyle topics, like fitness. She has appeared on CBS News, the Today Show, regionally and nationally talking about ways we can get healthy simply by incorporating the trends going on around us.

Bianca will be sharing how cannabis is trending in beauty and lifestyle products. Specifically, the part of Marijuana that doesn’t get you high, which is CBD. She will be showcasing a range of products within different lifestyle categories that include CBD. CBD is legal and is an element of marijuana that can be used safely.

For more information head over to her website www.mizzfit.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s