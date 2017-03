WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- A Colchester woman turned herself into Waterford police after a deadly car crash back in December. Police say 27-year-old Brianne Colonna turned herself in on an active arrest warrant, on Monday, March 27.

Police say Colonna was under the influence, behind the wheel in a crash on December 26 on Boston Post Road and Reynolds Lane in Waterfod. Police say the accident was fatal.

Colonna posted her bond and was released and is due in court in April in New London.