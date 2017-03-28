Conn. man sentenced to prison for distributing child pornography

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 32-year-old man formerly of Windsor has been sentenced to nine years in prison for distributing child pornography.

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Jonathan Rhoades will spend 108 months in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, as part of his sentencing by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer in New Haven.

In December 2014, a member of the Connecticut State Police’s Computer Crimes squad, operating in an undercover capacity, accessed a peer-to-peer file sharing network and downloaded six videos of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct from an Internet Protocol (IP) address that was subsequently linked to Rhoades’ residence in Windsor.

On March 10, 2015, officers executed a search warrant at Rhoades’ residence and seized a desktop computer, laptop computer, as well as other items. Forensic analysis of the seized computers revealed at least 1,533 images and 49 videos of child pornography, most of which featured children younger than the age of five.

Rhoades has been detained since his arrest on related state charges on March 18, 2015. On January 3, 2017, he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography.

In 2005, Rhoades, who had been serving in the U.S. Navy in Jacksonville, Florida, was convicted through a Special Court Martial in connection with his receipt of 98 images of child pornography. He was sentenced to 12 months of prison, and received a “bad conduct” discharge from the military.