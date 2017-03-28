Connecticut seeks lost sales tax revenue from online sales

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is stepping up efforts to collect state sales taxes not being paid by online and out-of-state retailers.

Current state law requires out-of-state sellers with a substantial economic presence in the state to collect and remit Connecticut sales tax. But the Department of Revenue Services estimates at least $70 million is being evaded annually.

DRS Commissioner Kevin Sullivan says it’s unfair when only in-state businesses “bear the burden of tax collection and the pricing disadvantage of including sales tax” while out-of-state businesses offer the same goods and services, but sales tax-free.

Sullivan says DRS plans to close this loophole for big retailers doing business in Connecticut, not out-of-state companies doing a modest amount of business in the state.

The effort is being supported by the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.