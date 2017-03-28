Did we get enough rain to benefit?!



(WTNH) — Alright so we’ve gotten a decent amount of rain the last handful of days which is fantastic news for golf courses but is it enough to make sure that your well won’t run dry this summertime? Let’s find out.

Progress! That’s the best way to describe the last few months. From above average snowfall this winter, to a bunch of days of rain, it has helped our drought status. From the beginning of January to now, we have watched a severe drought vanish across the state and finally for the first time in months, Eastern Connecticut is no longer in a drought. But unfortunately it’s just not been enough.

“Reservoirs right now are at about 68 percent full, normally at 91 percent full so we’re nervous,” said Kate Powell, Communications and Outreach Director of the Regional Water Authority.

And that level of concern is not just for people with city water, it’s even worse if you have a well.

“A lot of people last year may have learned that they need to conserve more water than they have in the past and be a little more careful,” said Jason Folcik of Sima Drilling Company of Cheshire.

Thankfully according to well driller Jason Folcik, this rain may be enough to help some of the wells in Connecticut.

“It will definitely help the people that are on a shallow or a dug well, not necessarily a drilled well, where they’re actually using the ground water table that will help them. As far as the drilled wells, some may, some may not…it depends if we get back to normal water levels,” said Folcik.

Sadly our rainfall deficit over the last three years has been off the charts, over 20 inches in much of the state!

So unfortunately even though we did get some rain today and it’s been gloomy the last handful of days, it’s going to be a much longer period of time before we can really make up all the rain that we need to get here across the State of Connecticut.