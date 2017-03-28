Driver clocked at 136 MPH following police pursuit on I-84

WILLINGTON, Conn (WTNH) – State Police arrested a driver who was clocked going 136 MPH on I-84 in Vernon late Monday evening.

According to investigators, the driver, 21-year-old Khalid Rajab, was spotted in a Dodge Challenger by Exit 62 in Manchester driving at a high rate of speed. When police attempted to pull the car over, Rajab took off, hitting speeds over 125 MPH. At that point, police called off their pursuit, citing the safety of other drivers.

However, a short time later, a State Trooper doing a routine speed enforcement by Exit 66 in Vernon, clocked Rajab going 136 MPH. Police managed to get Rajab to exit the highway at the Willington rest area, where he got out of the car and attempted to take off on foot.

Troopers, with assistance from K-9 “Rocky” were able to catch Rajab and place him under arrest.