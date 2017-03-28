East Hartford police handle two incidents in the same hour on Burnside Avenue

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford responded to an armed robbery and engaged in a pursuit following a theft, both on Burnside Avenue between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

At 3:17 a.m., East Hartford police were called to the 7-Eleven at 393 Burnside Avenue, where an armed robbery had just occurred.

Police say a man displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk before he made off on foot. No injuries were reported.

East Hartford officers and a K-9 unit searched for the suspect in the area for the next hour or so, but were unsuccessful. The suspect is said to be wearing jeans with a dark hooded jacket.

At 3:43 a.m., East Hartford police received a report of at least one person stealing rims from a car in a lot near 905 Burnside Avenue, about a mile down the road from the 7-Eleven.

A brief pursuit began when officers arrived on-scene, and police say they had to coordinate with Hartford when the suspect started heading towards the capitol on I-84 West.

Hartford police found the car abandoned a short distance from the highway, with the car parts inside.

There is no word yet on whether these incidents are believed to be related, or if the armed robbery might be connected to the armed robbery that East Windsor police reported at a 7-Eleven about 24 hours earlier.

