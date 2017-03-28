Firefighters investigate kitchen fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in New Haven are investigating after a fire broke out in an apartment kitchen.

The New Haven Fire Department responded to 71 Lodge Street on Monday night, after receiving a call about an apartment fire.

Upon arrival, crews found an entire kitchen inside the brick building up in flames. Firefighters were able to put out the fire by 11:00 p.m.

The American Red Cross also responded to the scene to assist the family of the affected unit, which included one adult and four children.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

News 8 is working to find out if anyone was injured.