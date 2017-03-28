Gas expected to hit $2.70 nationally this summer, some putting the brakes on road trips

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– AAA reports gas prices are supposed to spike about $.40 per gallon and that could have some Americans hanging up the pump.

We found some smiles at some New Haven gas pumps Tuesday, but those smiles turned when they found out AAA projects prices are supposed to hit $2.70 per gallon nationally this summer.

“I’m fed up just like all the consumers,” said West Haven’s Steve Karjanis.

“I think that Connecticut is going to pay more than most,”said North Haven’s Donald Corso.

To cut down on using gas, AAA recommends combining errands or trips, driving less, and carpooling, but that’s not for Karjanis.

“I don’t like listening to people’s bologna and telling me their problems. I don’t want to listen to them. Keep to yourselves, your problems I don’t want to hear them,” said Karjanis.

He’ll trade in these wheels for a different set of them.

“I’m going to get a bicycle. I’ll get a bicycle. I’m done with it,” said Karjanis.

“Kinda question some of the different trips I’d be going on and try to carpool a little more. Try and stop driving so fast,” said New Haven’s Lana Bluege.

Corso said, “I’m 60 and I’m really stuck in my habits. I don’t think I’m going to change.”

That’s even tougher when Corso drives The Big Green Truck of Pizza that gets 8 to ten miles per gallon.

Corso said, “when they book the party, they want us there.”

AAA reports nearly 80 percent of families make a road trip during the summer and because of all those trips could be shorter.

