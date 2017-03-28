Governor Malloy to help mark the 2nd anniversary of CT Fastrak

By Published:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy will help mark the 2nd anniversary of CT Fastrak on Tuesday afternoon.

The rapid transit bus service started two years ago providing service between Hartford and New Britain. As many as 18,000 people are using it each day, exceeding state estimates.

A number of local and state leaders will join the Governor Tuesday afternoon in West Hartford to mark the anniversary of the service.

The ceremony will be held at 616 New Park, a mixed-use, 54-unit transit-oriented development project in West Hartford that is being constructed adjacent to the Elmwood Station.

 

