Hartford gets $50,000 grant to help those released from prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – More funding is coming to Hartford to help those getting out of prison get a fresh start. A $50,000 Innovation Planning Grant from the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving will be used to create a Reentry Center in Hartford that will help those with a criminal record getting the assistance they need for a successful reentry into the community.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says this grant will have a big impact in Hartford.

“When members of our community return from prison, they often face enormous obstacles – and too often, those obstacles prove insurmountable. It’s in everyone’s interest to give Returning Citizens the resources and support they need to reintegrate successfully, so they can get on a path to employment and stable housing. I’m grateful to the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving for supporting this effort to help Returning Citizens live productive lives, and I look forward to working closely with Community Partners in Action,” said Bronin.

The Reentry Center will coordinate with governmental agencies, community groups, faith-based agencies, and existing reentry efforts to maximize the chance for a successful reentry by every Returning Citizen. The Center will do this by designing a process for day of release for willing participants, including the creation of a centralized drop off facility in Hartford and providing connections to housing, relevant health services, employment opportunities, transportation, and basic needs like food and clothing. The Center will also serve as an information hub, collecting data on what factors lead to successful and unsuccessful reentries to inform public policy decisions.

Community Partners in Action’s Executive Director, Maureen Price-Boreland expressed gratitude for the grant.

“As an organization that has been providing necessary reentry services to Hartford’s Returning Citizens for over 140 years, Community Partners in Action is pleased and feels privileged to have this opportunity to lead this much needed effort in partnership with the City of Hartford,” said Price-Boreland.