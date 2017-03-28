In the Bender Kitchen: Dinner In 20

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This dish is part of the“Dinner in 20” Series, teaching people how to make fantastic, easy, and tasty dishes in a short amount of time.

The Fig Cooking School, LLC is an exciting gourmet cooking school that teaches home cooks how to prepare fabulous, interesting food without spending hours in the kitchen. Their mission at Fig is to “find your inner gourmet.”

Seared Pork Tenderloin Medallions with Cherries in a Port Wine Sauce

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

  • 2 pork tenderloins, each weighing approx. 1-1/4 pounds
  • 2 tablespoons canola or sunflower oil
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter divided
  •  1 ¼ cups cherries pitted and coarsely chopped*
  • ½ cup finely chopped shallots
  • 2 cups ruby port wine
  • 3-4 teaspoons finely chopped rosemary
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Preparation:

  1. Slice pork tenderloins into one-inch pieces. Season well with salt and fresh ground coarse pepper.
  2. Heat a large heavy non-stick skillet for a minute or so until it is very hot but not smoking.
  3. Add the oil and three tablespoons of butter, and heat until just simmering. Make sure the oil/butter is evenly covering the bottom of the pan.
  4. Place medallions in pan and cook over high heat for 2 minutes and turn over. Heat on second side for about two minutes as well, assuring that both sides are brown and the inside is faint pink. Turn off heat.
  5. Remove medallions and place on a clean dish. Cover and set aside.
  6. Return the skillet to stove on high temperature and add the remaining two tablespoons butter.
  7. Add the shallots and cook over medium heat until they are light brown and just beginning to caramelize, about 3 minutes.
  8. Add rosemary and stir for one minute.
  9. Add port and continue stirring over high heat for one minute.
  10. Add cherries and continue stirring over medium to high heat until the wine is reduced to about half (it will be the consistency of syrup.)
  11. Add ½ teaspoon of both salt and pepper to taste, and stir well.
  12. Place the medallions, along with any juices from the plate, back into the skillet. Mix well with the port sauce and serve.

For more information visit www.figcookingschool.com 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s