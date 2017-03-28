In the Bender Kitchen: Dinner In 20

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This dish is part of the“Dinner in 20” Series, teaching people how to make fantastic, easy, and tasty dishes in a short amount of time.

The Fig Cooking School, LLC is an exciting gourmet cooking school that teaches home cooks how to prepare fabulous, interesting food without spending hours in the kitchen. Their mission at Fig is to “find your inner gourmet.”

Seared Pork Tenderloin Medallions with Cherries in a Port Wine Sauce

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

2 pork tenderloins, each weighing approx. 1-1/4 pounds

2 tablespoons canola or sunflower oil

5 tablespoons unsalted butter divided

1 ¼ cups cherries pitted and coarsely chopped*

½ cup finely chopped shallots

2 cups ruby port wine

3-4 teaspoons finely chopped rosemary

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Preparation:

Slice pork tenderloins into one-inch pieces. Season well with salt and fresh ground coarse pepper. Heat a large heavy non-stick skillet for a minute or so until it is very hot but not smoking. Add the oil and three tablespoons of butter, and heat until just simmering. Make sure the oil/butter is evenly covering the bottom of the pan. Place medallions in pan and cook over high heat for 2 minutes and turn over. Heat on second side for about two minutes as well, assuring that both sides are brown and the inside is faint pink. Turn off heat. Remove medallions and place on a clean dish. Cover and set aside. Return the skillet to stove on high temperature and add the remaining two tablespoons butter. Add the shallots and cook over medium heat until they are light brown and just beginning to caramelize, about 3 minutes. Add rosemary and stir for one minute. Add port and continue stirring over high heat for one minute. Add cherries and continue stirring over medium to high heat until the wine is reduced to about half (it will be the consistency of syrup.) Add ½ teaspoon of both salt and pepper to taste, and stir well. Place the medallions, along with any juices from the plate, back into the skillet. Mix well with the port sauce and serve.

