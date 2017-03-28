Judge considering plan on fix for 18,000 Flint water lines

FILE - In this March 21, 2016 file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on March 27, 2017, that a $100 million grant to address drinking water issues in the city was approved after a formal application from Michigan state officials. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) — A judge is holding a hearing on a plan to replace water lines at 18,000 homes in Flint, Michigan, where lead poisoned the water system.

The deal would settle a lawsuit in Detroit federal court. The agreement sets a 2020 deadline to replace lead or galvanized-steel lines serving Flint homes. Michigan and the federal government would pay for the job, which could cost nearly $100 million.

On Tuesday, federal Judge David Lawson will listen to lawyers representing Flint, the state and residents who sued.

Flint’s water was tainted with lead for at least 18 months, as the city tapped the Flint River but didn’t treat the water to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead leached from old pipes and fixtures. The quality has improved, although filters are recommended.

