Man in RI prison arrested for Milford bank robbery

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man wanted for a December bank robbery in Milford was found in a Rhode Island prison and has been brought back to Connecticut to face charges.

Milford Police say 27-year-old Ryan O’Farrell, of Westerly, Rhode Island, was identified as the person who robbed the Chase Bank on Boston Post Road on December 2nd. He was then found to be in jail in Rhode Island on unrelated charges.

Police questioned him and he admitted to the robbery. He was then kept in jail as a fugitive from justice.

On March 24th, O’Farrell was brought back to Connecticut and charged with robbery 2nd and larceny 4th degree.