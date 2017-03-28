Manchester Xtra Mart Robbery

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Manchester Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday night at an Xtra Mart gas station.

The robbery occurred around 11 p.m. when a suspect entered the gas station at 404 Hartford Road. According to police, the white male suspect brandished the knife during the robbery but no injuries were reported.

The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester Police at (860) 645-5510.