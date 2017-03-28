More Rain Today-Sunshine Tomorrow

It is a soggy forecast today. Heaviest rain of the day will likely slow the evening commute. Another 0.50″ of rain is likely through tonight. Clearing at daybreak tomorrow will reveal a good weather day Wednesday with bright skies and 50s!

Here’s a look at today’s rain coming through-

Bright skies with a breeze is expected Wednesday! Thursday looks a bit cooler but still dry and bright. The next system looks colder and there could be a little wet snow mixed with the rain Friday. Here’s a look at the Hour by Hour forecast for 11 AM Friday showing a little wet snow. I think most of it will end up being rain.