Patchy fog for morning commute

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)– There may be some patchy fog in some places throughout the morning Tuesday.

News 8’s Stephanie Simoni was in the Mobile Weather Lab where she shows you road conditions in the video above.

Related: Foggy and rainy Tuesday

You need to be careful out there today. Leave some extra time for your commute. The best way to drive in fog is to slow down. Driving at normal speeds in fog can be very dangerous.

Also always put your headlights on, never your brights. Avoid using high-beam headlights in fog as fog consists of tiny water droplets that spread and reflect light.

Lastly, stay focused on the road. Driving in fog is not a time for multi-tasking.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s