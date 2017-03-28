Patchy fog for morning commute

Related Coverage Foggy and rainy Tuesday

(WTNH)– There may be some patchy fog in some places throughout the morning Tuesday.

News 8’s Stephanie Simoni was in the Mobile Weather Lab where she shows you road conditions in the video above.

You need to be careful out there today. Leave some extra time for your commute. The best way to drive in fog is to slow down. Driving at normal speeds in fog can be very dangerous.

Also always put your headlights on, never your brights. Avoid using high-beam headlights in fog as fog consists of tiny water droplets that spread and reflect light.

Lastly, stay focused on the road. Driving in fog is not a time for multi-tasking.