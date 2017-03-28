Polls open for East Lyme referendum questions



EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — The polls are still open in East Lyme on a referendum question which could allow the town to spend millions on school improvements.

Voters will decide if they support spending more than $37 million to upgrade the town’s three elementary schools. The improvements include air conditioning, security, WiFi and handicap accessibility. The roof would also be replaced at Flanders Elementary School.

The vote was originally scheduled for March 14 but was postponed because of a snowstorm.

“That was a concern originally. But it appears most people got the word that today is the day. They’re coming out. We’re seeing a little over a hundred an hour which is pretty good for a referendum,” said Moderator Gene Cushman.

The Superintendent of Schools says more than $5 million would most likely be reimbursed from the state. The polls will stay open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.