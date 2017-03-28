Quinnipiac to announce new hoops coach

By Published:
Quinnipiac University in Hamden (file).

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – March has been a big month for Quinnipiac University basketball fans. The women’s team recently finished its deepest run in the NCAA tournament by reaching the Sweet Sixteen.

Now, it’s time for the men’s team to make some headlines. Tuesday, at the TD Bank Sports Center on Campus, the school’s athletic director Greg Amodio will announce the new head coach of the men’s basketball team.

The new coach will take over for Tom Moore, who was let go on March 7th. Moore had coached the Bobcats for 10 seasons.

