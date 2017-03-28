Rain and (gulp) snow likely later this week

(WTNH) — After several straight dreary days, we’ll finally see the sun return on Wednesday. You can expect decent weather to last through Thursday, but another storm threatens Connecticut with chilly rain and spring snow Friday into Saturday.

Spring snowstorms are not unheard of, and some of us remember the April Fool’s Day Blizzard of 1997. That storm began on March 31 and ended on April 1, and it produced 10-20″ of heavy, wet snow in part of CT. The storm we’re expecting for this March 31 to April 1 would have to travel farther south than currently projected to bring those high snow totals to CT. There is a much better chance of some snow/mix changing to rain, with little, if any, accumulation in most of the state.

Based on the current projected track, the best chance of snow in Connecticut is inland on Friday morning. Warmer air will likely get involved and change any snow/mix to rain by midday into the afternoon. The storm has the potential to be a good soaker Friday night into Saturday morning. Early estimates of 1-1.5″ of rain on top of what fell on Tuesday would give most of Connecticut 1.5-2″ of rain between the two storms. That beneficial rain would be enough to bring the March monthly total to near normal.

It’s still early, but it looks like the storm will move out Saturday morning. Improvement will likely be slow on Saturday, with temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s. Sunday, however, will be nicer, with sun and highs in the 50s.