Route 372 closed in Cromwell after ‘major accident’

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 372 is closed in Cromwell Tuesday due to a “major accident.”

Police say all westbound lanes and most eastbound lanes are closed at Willowbrook Road due to a major accident. There is one eastbound lane open to traffic at this time.

Traffic is being detoured up Willowbrook Road until further notice. It is unclear when Route 372, also known as Berlin Road, will be completely re-opened.

Cromwell officers have not released any details regarding what may have caused the accident. It is unclear if any drivers or passengers were injured, or the extent of their injuries.

News 8 will update this story with additional information as soon as it becomes available.