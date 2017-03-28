Route 49 closed in Voluntown due to overturned propane truck

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 49 is closed in Voluntown due to an overturned propane truck Tuesday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that Route 49/ Ekonk Hill Road is closed at Headquarters Road due to an overturned propane truck.

The accident was reported around 9:23 a.m. The road is blocked by the rollover so there is a traffic back up in the area.

Road blocked due to overturned vehicle in #Voluntown on Ct 49 SB south of Gallup Rd and before Sand Hl Rd, slow traffic back to Hodge Rd — TTN Hartford (@TotalTrafficBDL) March 28, 2017

The detour is to take Route 49 to Wylie School Road, then to Campbell Mill Road, to Shetucket Turnpike and back to Route 49.

The cause of the accident is unknown. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

The accident is expected to clear in 8 hours or less.