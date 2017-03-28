Route 49 closed in Voluntown due to overturned propane truck

By Published: Updated:

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 49 is closed in Voluntown due to an overturned propane truck Tuesday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that Route 49/ Ekonk Hill Road is closed at Headquarters Road due to an overturned propane truck.

The accident was reported around 9:23 a.m. The road is blocked by the rollover so there is a traffic back up in the area.

The detour is to take Route 49 to Wylie School Road, then to Campbell Mill Road, to Shetucket Turnpike and back to Route 49.

The cause of the accident is unknown. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

The accident is expected to clear in 8 hours or less.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s