Send-off for UConn women heading to 10th straight Final Four

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Monday night’s win sends UConn to another Final Four which is their tenth in a row. On Tuesday, a big send-off is planned, as the Huskies get ready to head to Dallas.

UConn going to the final four. Not exactly a huge surprise, but it is a huge accomplishment. This ties the record for most consecutive final four appearances, and remember – this was not supposed to be a good year for UConn.

It sure turned into a good year. The Huskies have now won 111 games in a row, and this last one was not even close. UConn got off to a fast start against the Oregon Ducks and then did not let up. Huskies forcing 22 turnovers, most of which they turned into points. That was basically the difference in the game, and by the final buzzer, the Huskies won by 38 points, 90-52.

Who’d a thunk it? Remember last year, it was supposed to be the end of an era. Breana Stewart, Moriah Jefferson and Morgan Tuck won championships all 4 years at UConn and went 1, 2, 3 in the WNBA draft. Who was left? Well, it turned out a tight-knit group that came into its own as the number one team in the country.

“Tonight, you know, I’m really proud of how we stepped up. We stopped dribble penetration, and we did everything we wanted to do,” said Gabby Williams.

“It’s awesome. Extremely excited. I know everyone on this team is too,” said Katie Lou Samuelson.

The fans are certainly excited, too. It was a sold out crowd in Bridgeport Monday night, and there will be another crowd cheering them on later Tuesday. UConn having a send-off for the women at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon outside the north entrance to Gampel Pavilion on the Storrs campus. They are leaving for Dallas, where they will play Mississippi State Friday night at 10 p.m. That game is on ESPN2. Ten straight final fours ties UCLA’s record.

If they win Friday, it would be their 112th consecutive win. They would then face the winner of the South Carolina – Stamford game for their fifth straight national championship at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, and you can watch that on ESPN.