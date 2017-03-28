Seniors vulnerable to online and tax scams



STORRS MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 93-year-old Shirley Malinowski of Storrs Mansfield, when you are robbed, you’re robbed.

“Shirley couldn’t sleep at night, she was just terrified,” said Kathleen Cardona of Home Instead Senior Care.

It doesn’t matter if it’s online or on the street.

It started with letters from the IRS.

Kathleen Cardona of Home Instead Senior Care knew something wasn’t right.

“I was just coming in for a routine visit when I notice all these papers on the table,” said Cardona.

A letter said her address had been changed.

“I couldn’t understand it. I had no idea,” said Malinowski.

Another letter said her direct deposit was changed.

Shirley didn’t do that either.

“I said well let’s make a phone call. I called the social security office – saying yes someone changed her address and created an online account for her,” said Cardona.

Shirley knew what it meant.

“That meant they were stealing my money,” said Malinowski.

On top of that, she was locked out of her own account.

“They wouldn’t give us the password so we couldn’t get into it,” said Cardona.

Over five hours at the social security office, and that wasn’t all.

“We had to every single one of her banks,” said Cardona.

Together, they were able to stop payments before her money was gone.

“It caused a whole lot of physical issues…she then can’t sleep and too weak to shower and bathe,” said Cordona.

A testament to the value of having an extra set of eyes on our seniors in cyber driven world.

“Having an advocate is critical in this world,” said Cordona.

To help seniors better understand their risks online, Home Instead serving Hartford launched “Protect Seniors Online” in conjunction with the National Cyber Security Alliance: