Siemens makes $315M tech donation to Conn. State Colleges and Universities



(WTNH) — It is state of the art computer programming donated by the global technology company Siemens given to the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities so students can learn with future of manufacturing. Siemens believes Connecticut is on the forefront of arrow space and naval manufacturing. So by donating more than $300 million worth of technology to the state university system, they will be allowing the state’s future workforce to go hands-on ahead of time.

“In the state of Connecticut there is demand for them, that is how the program was created in fact, it was a partnership between all of our industry partners Pratt and Electric Boat,” said Maribel La Luz, CSCU.

The future of manufacturing will be shaped by this software. Parts for jet engines and helicopters and submarines. The hope is Connecticut workers and Connecticut manufacturers will both benefit with the state being the ultimate winner says La Luz.

“The students are excited about it, it is hands on learning and at the end of that learning there is a career waiting for you,” said La Luz.

This new manufacturing program will be rolled out to four community colleges first, then it will be available to the four-year universities. The idea is to teach the students the program which is directly relatable to jobs and manufacturing in the community. It is a way to keep Connecticut students in Connecticut with good paying jobs.

“We have a placement of 98 percent, that means that 98 percent of the students go into jobs, and these are good jobs these are jobs that pay 50, 60 70,000 grand starting that is a great career,” said La Luz.

The technology and computer programs has already been put in place at Manchester Community College.