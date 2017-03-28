Social Media Helps Milford Police Catch Alleged Bank Robber

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Police say social media helped them identify a bank robbery suspect. On March 23, 2017, the Webster Bank, 314 Merwin Avenue, Milford was the victim of a robbery. Video surveillance pictures of the robbery suspect were distributed to the media after the obbery and numerous members of the public were able to identify the suspect as Robert Doyle.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Doyle was located staying at a hotel in Stratford. Doyle barricaded himself in a room with an accomplice who tried fleeing by jumping from a second floor balcony but was quickly apprehended by Stratford Police. Doyle was subsequently talked from the hotel room and placed under arrest.