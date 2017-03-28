Two Hartford churches merge keeping faith alive

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The leaders of two Hartford churches have decided to merge to cut costs, save jobs and ultimately, stay open.

Resulting from the pastoral planning process in the Archdiocese of Hartford, St. Justin and St. Michael Churches will merge to form St. Justin-St. Michael Parish. It will be located at 230 Blue Hills Ave. in Hartford.

As the “Faithful 10” (five parish representatives from St. Justin and five parish representatives from St. Michael) will tell you, the past year has been a roller coaster of emotions for parishioners of both churches. Last March, they began meeting weekly to discuss how to best serve the faithful in the North end of Hartford at a time when church attendance is low, there is a shortage of priests, and maintaining church buildings is becoming cost prohibitive.

Rev. Emmanuel Ihemedu, pastor of both St. Justin and St. Michael, empowered them to figure things out. “What transpired was a commitment by these two groups of diverse parishioners to work together and figure out how to preserve their Catholic faith and strengthen it for future generations,” he said. “It didn’t take them long to realize that we all are a family of God’s children. We share the same spirit and speak the language of the Eucharist,” he added.

On Sunday, April 2nd, parishioners will gather at St. Michael Church, 7 Clark St. in Hartford, to celebrate its legacy. Established in 1900, both church groups decided it was important to recognize St. Michael and its contributions to the community. Fr. Ihemedu will preside at the 10 a.m. Mass, which is being called: “Celebrating our Past and Believing in our Future.” On Palm Sunday, April 9th, Fr. Ihemedu will celebrate the last Mass at St. Michael at 10 a.m. After the Mass, the tabernacle will be emptied and parishioners will process from St. Michael to their newly merged: St. Justin-St. Michael Parish which is located approximately 1.5 miles away, where Fr. Ihemedu will offer a benediction.

According to Fr. Ihemedu, no decisions have been made regarding the St. Michael Church building, but until it then, he said that people who would like to be married at St. Michael or have their funeral service there, can.

He also understands that the merger is difficult for some parishioners, so he has begun the St. Justine-St. Michael Grief Support Group, which meets on Saturdays through April 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Michael church hall to help people process their loss and sadness.

“Even though both parishes have been preparing for this merger for a year, no two people grieve the same way, and I just want people to have a safe environment where their sense of grief can be normalized and validated so that people can be able to look ahead to the future,” said Fr. Ihemedu.

For information on the pastoral planning process, visit: stewardsfortomorrow.org.