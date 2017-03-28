Weather makes it tough on search efforts for missing Plainville hiker

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– The weather is making it tough on search efforts for that missing hiker from Plainville.

64-year-old Arthur Williams hasn’t been seen since Saturday and with every passing hour, obviously concerns intensify.

The weather making this search difficult for the second day in a row. The rain and fog mean no help from the sky, but searchers are back out on the ground right now.

Williams went hiking on Saturday, and no one’s seen him since. When he was last seen, it was on something called the Metacomet trail. That’s a long trail, but police think he’s probably in a wooded, rocky, hilly area between I-84, Route 6 and route 72.

Monday they had police and firefighters all out there searching. Fewer agencies are out there Tuesday, but highly trained state police dogs are sniffing their way through that entire area. They actually can cover more area if there are fewer people around, and with modern technology, their handlers can narrow down exactly what ground still needs to be covered.

“They have a laptop and they have a GPS coordinate that tracks where they went and each K9 handler has an individual color so when they download on to the computer they can look on the map and see what areas they covered. So they know they don’t cover the same area twice and we can cover everything up there,” said Lt. Eric Peterson, Plainville Police Dept.

The weather is not helping the search effort. Williams is an experienced hiker, but between ice and snow and mud, there were plenty of ways Williams could have fallen while he was out there Saturday. He did not have a cell phone with him, and this weather with cold temperatures, that’s not helping his chances of survival either.

There is surveillance video of him beginning his hike, but then there are other cameras police have checked and Williams is not on them, so based on that, they know he didn’t cross certain roads. They are narrowing things down but the weather is not making it easy.