Weather makes it tough on search efforts for missing Plainville hiker

By Published:
Arthur Williams (Photo provided by the Plainville Police Department)

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– The weather is making it tough on search efforts for that missing hiker from Plainville.

64-year-old Arthur Williams hasn’t been seen since Saturday and with every passing hour, obviously concerns intensify.

The weather making this search difficult for the second day in a row. The rain and fog mean no help from the sky, but searchers are back out on the ground right now.

Related: No sign of missing Plainville hiker in day 2 of search

Williams went hiking on Saturday, and no one’s seen him since. When he was last seen, it was on something called the Metacomet trail. That’s a long trail, but police think he’s probably in a wooded, rocky, hilly area between I-84, Route 6 and route 72.

Monday they had police and firefighters all out there searching. Fewer agencies are out there Tuesday, but highly trained state police dogs are sniffing their way through that entire area. They actually can cover more area if there are fewer people around, and with modern technology, their handlers can narrow down exactly what ground still needs to be covered.

“They have a laptop and they have a GPS coordinate that tracks where they went and each K9 handler has an individual color so when they download on to the computer they can look on the map and see what areas they covered. So they know they don’t cover the same area twice and we can cover everything up there,” said Lt. Eric Peterson, Plainville Police Dept.

Related: Missing Plainville hiker last seen in New Britain

The weather is not helping the search effort. Williams is an experienced hiker, but between ice and snow and mud, there were plenty of ways Williams could have fallen while he was out there Saturday. He did not have a cell phone with him, and this weather with cold temperatures, that’s not helping his chances of survival either.

There is surveillance video of him beginning his hike, but then there are other cameras police have checked and Williams is not on them, so based on that, they know he didn’t cross certain roads. They are narrowing things down but the weather is not making it easy.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s