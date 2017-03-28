Witness: Yale shuttle causes 4 car accident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN,Conn. (WTNH)– A witness says a Yale shuttle caused a four car accident in the East Rock section of New Haven on Tuesday morning.

News 8’s Stephanie Simoni is on the scene where a witness tells her that a Yale shuttle bus slammed into a car, causing a four car accident.

The accident happened on the corner of Whitney Avenue and Lindon Street near Yale. The road is partially open but drivers should expect heavy delays in the area and can use Dixwell Avenue or Orange Street as an alternative.

Accident in #NewHaven Whitney Av & Lindon Street near Yale. Heavy delays, consider Dixwell or Orange street as alternates. — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) March 28, 2017

Witnesses say the driver of the shuttle was taken by ambulance to the hospital but was able to walk to the ambulance. It’s unclear if anyone was on board the shuttle but the other three cars were parked and unoccupied when they were hit.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

#NewHaven PD: 4 car ax. on Whitney Ave. A Yale shuttle bus driver slams into the back of a parked SUV. One person taken to hospital. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/U68uYYy9QJ — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) March 28, 2017

News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates.