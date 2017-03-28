Yacht captain found guilty in fatal boat crash

By Published:

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — The New Jersey captain of a 60-foot yacht that was involved in a fatal boat crash off the coast of Rhode Island has been found guilty of violating three Coast Guard navigation rules.

The Westerly Sun reports 76-year-old Cooper Bacon, of Cape May Court House, was found guilty Monday of charges brought against him by the state Department of Environmental Management. Each violation carries a maximum $100 fine.

The Coast Guard said Bacon’s yacht crashed into a 23-foot boat operated by 81-year-old Walter Krupinski, of Stonington, Connecticut, in 2015. Krupinski was killed.

A Coast Guard official testified that Bacon’s yacht was moving at 25 to 31 knots and had auto-navigation engaged just prior to the crash.

Krupinski’s widow says she’s pleased with the outcome of the trial.

___

Information from: The Westerly Sun, http://www.thewesterlysun.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s