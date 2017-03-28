Yale University to hold citizen’s police and public safety academy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Yale University Police Department is giving people a better understanding of what officers do through a citizen’s police and public safety academy on Tuesday, March 28.

It’s a free six week program. People who sign up for the program will learn about patrol procedures and personal safety tips.

Registration for this current six week session is closed, so if you are interested, you can sign up for a future class.

Classes are every Tuesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. from March 28 to May 2.

Classes are held at the Yale University Police Department at 101 Ashmun Street in New Haven.