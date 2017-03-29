Agents say now is the time to buy/sell a house

(WTNH) — Laura and Joe have lived in their Milford waterfront home for three years, but the time has come to move. The couple found a new home in Shelton before they even listed their current one for sale.

“We really don’t have any concerns because of the timing. It is spring and we know that this is the popular time to be looking for homes,” said Laura Whaley.

Real estate agent Carolyn Augur is the property’s listing agent and is also the President of the New Haven Middlesex Board of Realtors.

“The spring market is always the busiest all across the United States and most of the inventory will come out this time of year, specifically because families will be moving with children they’ll want their children into the new school system for the fall and into their new home for the summertime,” said Augur.

Nationally home sales are up by a little more than six percent from this time last year. Here in Connecticut, however, sales are actually down by 4.2 percent. Augur says don’t be fooled by the numbers. The market here is strong.

“Historically trends will start in California and make their way across the U.S. to the east and we’re sometimes three to nine months behind them,” said Augur.

For the first time since 2009 Augur says they are seeing multiple offers and bidding wars on properties. Along with increased inventory more buyers are hitting the market as well.

Interest rates are relatively low although they are climbing on a daily basis and interest rates are still under five percent,” said Augur.

As for Laura and Joe an open house is scheduled for their Milford home in the next two weeks and they’re confident a sale isn’t too far off.

“I think that this price range there’s not that much out there to offer. You know, what we have here in our place so I think that it is, it is going to go fast,” said Whaley.