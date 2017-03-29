All clear given at UConn academic building

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn police have resolved an earlier incident at an academic building that prompted a shelter in place.

On Wednesday afternoon, UConn tweeted they were investigating a complaint at Oak Hall, an academic building. The tweet said those who were in Oak Hall should shelter in place and everyone else should avoid the area.

STORRS- Police are investigating a complaint at Oak Hall. Avoid the area of Oak Hall. Those who are located inside of Oak Hall shelter in pl — UConn (@UConn) March 29, 2017

UConn Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz told News 8 a student in Oak Hall overheard a conversation that concerned him so he reported it. Police searched the building and found nothing of concern. Classes starting before 6 p.m. were canceled, but all classes starting at 6 p.m. and later will still take place. No other buildings were affected.

The “shelter in place” has been canceled. Police say they will remain in the area to answer any questions, but they say this incident was a misunderstanding and no one was in danger.