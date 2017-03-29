American Legion honors 107-year-old member of Post 150

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In Wallingford Wednesday, a very special member of American Legion Post 150 celebrated his 70th year of membership in the organization.

It was a celebration of longevity, and honoring the service and life of 107-year-old Pasquale Borelli. He served in the United States Army during World War II as a Medical Aidman, supporting troops during the D-Day invasion at Normandy.

Fellow American Legion members described Borelli as a dedicated member to the American Legion for the past 70 years.

Congratulations Pasquale!