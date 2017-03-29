Assembly on ‘Breaking the Glass Ceiling’ at Wilby High School in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A local high school is encouraging its girls to ‘break the glass ceiling.’

It is happening at Wilby High School in Waterbury. The rally is called ‘A Lady Wildcat Empowerment Rally.’

Guest speakers will be taking about perseverance and steps for success. The audience is made up of kids ages 13-19 years old.

The event is happening Wednesday, March 29th from 8 a.m. till 11:50 a.m. A luncheon will follow.

It is sponsored by the Women’s Issues Fund at the Connecticut Community Foundation.