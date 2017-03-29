Body of missing Plainville hiker found

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have located the body of a missing Plainville man that never returned after going hiking last Saturday.

Police confirm that the body of 64-year-old Arthur Williams, of Plainville, was located deep in the woods Wednesday afternoon. Williams was last seen walking westbound on North Mountain Road in New Britain, near Pinnacle Mountain, and the Metacomet Trail System.

Williams was an experienced hiker, and knew the trail he was walking well. Police said the trails in that area are treacherous, and it contributed to the search lasting several days.

Williams’ family was notified of his death earlier Wednesday. The official cause of death has not yet been determined, pending examination of Williams’ body.

Police are still conducting their investigation. If you have any information that could help police in their investigation you’re asked to call Plainville police at 860-747-1616.