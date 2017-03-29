Boyd Tinsley and Crystal Garden

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Boyd Tinsley, the beloved violinist from the Dave Matthews Band is joining us with is newly formed band, Crystal Garden.

Crystal Garden is Tinsley’s brainchild, and for over two years he sought out just the right group of musicians to form what he considers “a really tight modern day rock band”. The band consists of Canadians: Charlie Csontos, bass and Matt Frewen on drums, along with American band mate, vocalist Mycle Wastman (from The Voice).

For more inforamtion visit www.crystalgardenband.com