Danbury bus service changes for this weekend

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is advising Metro-North Railroad customers that substitute busing will be in effect on the Danbury Branch this weekend.

The service changes begin after 9 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 31, and last through the last train of the night on Sunday, Apr. 2. Southbound buses will operate approximately 15 minutes earlier than scheduled trains. Northbound buses are scheduled to meet arriving trains at the South Norwalk station.

This weekend’s service change will support the on-going safety and reliability of the Danbury Branch. Metro-North crew work that will be underway this weekend includes: making improvements to the Topstone Road railroad crossing (replacing the crossing surface, rails and ties), cutting brush and welding track. Service details are below: Southbound, Friday, March 31: After 9 p.m., buses will replace trains departing from Danbury to South Norwalk, making all scheduled stops to South Norwalk. Buses operate up to 15 minutes earlier than normal train times and will connect with regularly scheduled trains at Stamford. Northbound, Friday, March 31: After 9 p.m., Substitute bus service will be provided for all trains departing from South Norwalk to Danbury, making all station stops to Danbury. Buses will depart at regularly scheduled train times, but customers should allow for later arrival times. Southbound, Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2: Substitute bus service will be provided for all trains departing from Danbury to South Norwalk. Buses will operate up to 15 minutes earlier than normal train times. At South Norwalk station, customers will connect with continuing train service to Grand Central Terminal. Northbound, Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 Substitute bus service will be provided for all trains departing from South Norwalk to Danbury, making all station stops to Danbury. Buses will depart at regularly scheduled train times, but customers should allow for later arrival times. Customers can view weekend bus scheduled departure times at this link: http://web.mta.info/mnr/pdf/DanburyBusing032017.pdf For information about other Metro-North train schedules, visit our schedules page at http://web.mta.info/mnr/html/planning/schedules/schedules.htm or download the free Metro-North Train Time App for train times. The app is available via the Apple Store for iOS devices or Google Play Store for Android along with MTA eTix™ – Metro-North Railroad’s mobile ticketing app which allows customers to buy Metro-North tickets on their mobile device — anytime, anywhere.