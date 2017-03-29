Detailed timeline and impacts for the Friday-Saturday storm

(WTNH) — It was great to see mild sunshine on Wednesday. It will stay dry on Thursday before a storm bring rain, sleet and some snow to Connecticut to start the weekend. There is a fair amount of uncertainty about the storm’s exact track, but it looks like it will be close enough to the coast to bring more rain than snow/sleet to most of Connecticut. It’s a close call between snow and sleet inland in the higher elevations. Some snow accumulation is possible in the hills Friday night. Follow the timeline for this storm below.

There will likely not be a major impact on the Friday morning commute. Light snow, sleet, rain is possible but it should not be enough to slow down traffic or lead to slick roads. There’s a decent chance that most of the state will be dry.



Precipitation gets steadier during the day, and by midday Friday snow, sleet, and rain is more likely in CT. Notice the above-freezing temperatures. Any snow will not stick to pavement during the day. The breeze begins to pick-up near the Shoreline.

The evening commute looks soggy for most of the state, with some snow and sleet possible inland and in E CT. The main problem will be wet roads and puddles, not icy spots. It will be breezy to windy, with gusts over 30 mph at the Shoreline by sunset.

Expect rain and gusty winds Friday evening. Heavy downpours could lead to big puddles on the roads. Be careful if you have plans Friday night. Far northern CT, especially in the high elevations could continue seeing some sleet. 20-40 mph winds statewide, strongest at the Shoreline.

It will be a wet and windy start to the day on Saturday for most of CT. Inland high elevations could have a mix of snow and sleet. Temps are above freezing, so any snow will not stick to pavement after sunrise. Winds will still be gusting over 30 mph.

Precipitation moves out of Connecticut around midday Saturday. Don’t expect much, if any, clearing Saturday afternoon. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s.

The storm has a good chance to bring more than an inch of rain to Connecticut. That’s good news as far as the drought is concerned, but not great for anyone who is going out on the town Friday night.

The accumulating snow potential is not very impressive based on the latest consensus storm track. IF it tracks farther south, these numbers would go up. Keep in mind, most of this accumulation would be on the grass, and anywhere on this map with less than 1.0″ of snow will likely see NO snow impact. If the storm tracks a little farther north, there will be no snow accumulation anywhere in CT, with rain near the Shoreline and sleet/rain inland.

It’s a close call with this storm, and we’ll continue to keep an eye on it. I also find it interesting that we’re dealing with this storm on the 20th anniversary of the April Fool’s Day Blizzard.