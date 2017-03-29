Exhibit to highlight state history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- An exhibit featuring the state’s rich cultural heritage and history will be traveling to dozens of communities around the state in the near future.

The exhibit is a joint project involving several organizations including the Connecticut Library Association, Connecticut Historical Society and the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation. The coalition of groups believes in this time of tight budgets that it’s more important than ever for exhibits that highlight the state’s history be made available to the public.

The pop up exhibit will come to places like the Connecticut State Library, the Barnum Museum in Bridgeport and the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme.