Exhibit to highlight state history

By Published:
Website for Connecticut State Library.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- An exhibit featuring the state’s rich cultural heritage and history will be traveling to dozens of communities around the state in the near future.

The exhibit is a joint project involving several organizations including the Connecticut Library Association, Connecticut Historical Society and the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation. The coalition of groups believes in this time of tight budgets that it’s more important than ever for exhibits that highlight the state’s history be made available to the public.

The pop up exhibit will come to places like the Connecticut State Library, the Barnum Museum in Bridgeport and the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s