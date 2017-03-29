Exploring dining across Connecticut



(WTNH) — Are you a foodie? Do you love to eat out? Are you curious about what restaurants are opening up around the state and who the chefs are? Lots of folks have discovered the website CT Eats Out to get details on everything food.

It was started by 27-year-old Alycia Chrosniak of West Hartford and she is working on her project 24/7.

“I kind of started it when I saw this void that there was no one really showing off Connecticut food from all over the state on Instagram and also to kind of help myself and show myself what else is out there and what fun things there are to do around the state that I didn’t necessarily know of,” said Chrosniak.

The blog, Chrosniak says, is aimed toward the millennial age to show what there is for young people to do around the state.

“Supper Clubs is something we just started, we held our first one in January. It was at the West Hartford Art League and we had Chef Matt Wick, who is opening Osa Restaurant in Middletown, he was just at River Tavern and they’re opening this new place, should be open in May and we wanted to preview his new restaurant and cuisine,” said Chrosniak.

As a millennial, Chrosniak is trying to show young people that there is a lot going on in the state. She has found that out for herself by just getting out of her hometown and getting on the road and traveling all over.