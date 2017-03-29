Family and close friends say goodbye to George Michael

By Published:
FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a message written by a fan on a dusty car window outside the home of British musician George Michael in London. A private funeral took place Wednesday March 29, 2017, at Highgate Cemetery, north London, according to a statement released by Michael’s publicity agency, Connie Filippello Publicity, saying the funeral was attended by family and close friends. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — Singer George Michael‘s publicist says his funeral has been held in London.

The private funeral service took place Wednesday at Highgate Cemetery in north London. Michael’s publicity agency, Connie Filippello Publicity, said in a statement it was attended by family and close friends

The family thanked his fans for their “many messages of love and support” and asked for its privacy to be respected.

Karl Marx and authors George Eliot and Douglas Adams are among the famous people buried at Highgate.

A post-mortem investigation found that Michael died of natural causes as the result of heart disease and a fatty liver.

The former Wham! singer was found dead at his country home in Oxfordshire on Dec. 25 at age 53.

The singer had battled health problems and drug addiction.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s