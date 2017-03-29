Finally some sunshine but it doesn’t last

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

It’s been days and I mean days since we’ve seen sunshine. But don’t you worry! The storm that dropped a couple inches of needed rain here in Connecticut over the past couple days has finally departed. Clouds will slowly clear out this morning as the storm moves off to the east. We’ll see lots of sunshine this afternoon and temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s. There will be some wind though from the NW which will make it feel cooler at times but at this point, I think many Connecticut residents are just happy the rain and clouds are GONE!

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop rather quickly to upper 20s to low 30s. Any snow that’s left around you neighborhood will melt some more during the day today and will refreeze overnight so watch for a few icy spots Thursday morning. Do I hear two? Yes! Thursday afternoon will feature another day with temperatures in the 50s and you guessed it, sunshine! If you have any snow cover left in your yard, there’s a good chance the next two days certainly make a huge dent in that.

The sunshine doesn’t last too long though. Friday into the first half of Saturday look very unsettled with the chance for….snow. A system will track towards the northeast late Thursday night bringing with it a ton of moisture. Many areas may pick up around 2 inches of rain by Saturday afternoon and depending on the exact track and timing of the storm, we could be talking about accumulating snow in the higher elevation towns in CT. Too early right now to talk exact specifics, but there’s a good chance for some wintry precip for a few hours Friday!

Thanks for reading!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone