Free dental services to be offered in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A major announcement is expected from city hall in New Haven. All of it having to do with a very important event coming up the end of next week.

The Connecticut Mission of Mercy will be holding a free dental clinic in New Haven. The official announcement expected to come Wednesday from city hall and Mayor Toni Harp.

This is a pretty big deal because this event brings out thousands of people. The two day clinic will provide free dental work to the under-served and the uninsured here in the state.

Some of the people being treated haven’t been to a dentist in years. This gives them a chance to go and get some much-needed work done that they otherwise couldn’t afford for a number of reasons. It also serves as an important reminder about oral health. Often times issues with your mouth can lead to even bigger problems throughout the rest of your body.

The clinic is made possible with the help of some 1,300 volunteers.All of them offering their dental experience to help the patients who comes through the door.

Just to give you an idea of how big this is, in 2016 the free dental clinic was held in Hartford. More than 1,700 patients were treated over the course of two days. It’s a pretty impressive operation.

Here is all the information for the free Connecticut Mission Of Mercy Dental Clinics that are scheduled in the Elm City this year. It’s taking place on Friday, April 7th and Saturday, April 8th.

It will be at the “Floyd Little Athletic Center” on the Sherman Parkway. Doors open at 6 a.m.

I’ve covered this event in the past and I can tell you people line up very early. They comes from all over the state. Again, this is for Connecticut residents and it’s on a first come, first serve basis so keep that in mind.