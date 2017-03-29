Gil on the Go: Fair Haven Middle School in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s Gil on the Go, Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons visited the Fair Haven Middle School in New Haven.

Students were outside dressed in lighter clothing than they had been in previous weeks for Wednesday’s sunny weather.

“Today we have a great, sunny day outside,” said one boy.

The students said there were only a couple of cumulus clouds in the sky, but it was otherwise clear.

The temperatures continued to warm up with most of the state in the high 40’s to low 50’s.

