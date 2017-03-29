HeartCare Associates of Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – HeartCare Associates of Connecticut offers the full spectrum of general and specialized cardiovascular services and diagnostics. We provide high quality, state of the art, and comprehensive cardiovascular care in a compassionate and service-oriented environment.

A sedentary lifestyle represents another independent risk factor for Cardio Vascular Disease (CVD), and a regular exercise program should be implemented to increase cardiorespiratory fitness. An effective exercise program should include an aerobic component, such as walking or biking, at least three to five days per week for 30-60 minutes. A structured exercise program should also be complemented by increased lifestyle activities (e.g., walking breaks at work, gardening, household chores). Additionally, a resistance training program to increase muscular strength should be performed two to three times per week and focus on the major muscle groups of the arms, legs and trunk.

