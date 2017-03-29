In the Bender Kitchen: Mary Wade’s 12th Annual Wine Dinner

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mary Wade has served the community for 150 years and offers a unique and compassionate living community with an environment where your loved one will enjoy the comforts of home, surrounded by nature and receive a Five-Star Quality Rating of Care.
Mary Wade’s Circle of Care offers a variety of services that meet the needs of the aging community and envision the addition of an assisted living and memory care (Alzheimer’s) building.
Proceeds go towards the Alzheimer’s/Memory Care program and building at Mary Wade. The event is hosted by Tom Matthews, Executive Editor, and Wine Spectator.
The event wine sponsor will serve 6 wines, including 2014 SLH Pinot Noir #67 on Wine Spectator Top 100 List. There will also be luxurious and expansive dessert selection, sponsored by Opici Wines.
For more information visit www.marywade.org
Eggplant Caponata
Eggplant, large diced 1 each
Roma Tomato, small diced 2 each
Shallot, small diced 2 each
Red Onion, small diced ½ each
Garlic, cloves 5 each
Tomato Paste 1 tbsp
Basil, shredded 2 tbsp
Red Wine ½ cup
Red Wine Vinegar 1 tbsp
Capers , fried to crisp 2 tbsp
Red pepper flakes ½ tsp
Salt To Taste
Pepper To Taste
Olive Oil 3 tbsp
Directions
To prepare, begin by preheating oven to 425 degrees.
Take eggplant and toss with Olive Oil, salt and pepper. Until golden brown and roasted, about 12-15 minutes.
While eggplant is roasting, take a pot or roasting pan, begin to sauté onions, shallots, and garlic until toasted.
Once vegetables are ready, begin to add red wine vinegar to deglaze pan. Then place roasted eggplant into the mixture and begin to work together.
Next add the tomato paste to the mixture and allow to caramelize as well. Deglaze this time with Red Wine.
Allow wine to cook and develop flavor.
Finally add the capers, pepper flakes and basil.
Adjust seasoning if necessary
Blackberry Braised Cabbage
Red Cabbage, shredded thin ½ head
Shallots, small diced 2 each
Red Wine Vinegar 3 tbsp
Red Wine ½ cup
Blackberries 2 pints