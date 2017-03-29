In the Bender Kitchen: Mary Wade’s 12th Annual Wine Dinner

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mary Wade has served the community for 150 years and offers a unique and compassionate living community with an environment where your loved one will enjoy the comforts of home, surrounded by nature and receive a Five-Star Quality Rating of Care.

Mary Wade’s Circle of Care offers a variety of services that meet the needs of the aging community and envision the addition of an assisted living and memory care (Alzheimer’s) building.

Proceeds go towards the Alzheimer’s/Memory Care program and building at Mary Wade. The event is hosted by Tom Matthews, Executive Editor, and Wine Spectator.

The event wine sponsor will serve 6 wines, including 2014 SLH Pinot Noir #67 on Wine Spectator Top 100 List. There will also be luxurious and expansive dessert selection, sponsored by Opici Wines.

For more information visit www.marywade.org

Eggplant Caponata

Eggplant, large diced 1 each

Roma Tomato, small diced 2 each

Shallot, small diced 2 each

Red Onion, small diced ½ each

Garlic, cloves 5 each

Tomato Paste 1 tbsp

Basil, shredded 2 tbsp

Red Wine ½ cup

Red Wine Vinegar 1 tbsp

Capers , fried to crisp 2 tbsp

Red pepper flakes ½ tsp

Salt To Taste

Pepper To Taste

Olive Oil 3 tbsp

Directions

To prepare, begin by preheating oven to 425 degrees.

Take eggplant and toss with Olive Oil, salt and pepper. Until golden brown and roasted, about 12-15 minutes.

While eggplant is roasting, take a pot or roasting pan, begin to sauté onions, shallots, and garlic until toasted.

Once vegetables are ready, begin to add red wine vinegar to deglaze pan. Then place roasted eggplant into the mixture and begin to work together.

Next add the tomato paste to the mixture and allow to caramelize as well. Deglaze this time with Red Wine.

Allow wine to cook and develop flavor.

Finally add the capers, pepper flakes and basil.

Adjust seasoning if necessary

Blackberry Braised Cabbage

Red Cabbage, shredded thin ½ head

Shallots, small diced 2 each

Red Wine Vinegar 3 tbsp

Red Wine ½ cup

Blackberries 2 pints