Local Middle School offering free seminar on Law

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A local middle school is offering a free seminar on Law topics on Wednesday.

The staff at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School in New London, along with lawyers and judges from the community, will offer this free program for adults on topics including: Criminal Law, Divorce, Custody, Child Support, Personal Injury, Small Claims, Immigration, Landlord/Tenant, and Juvenile Court.

Each evening will offer four classes of 45 minutes each. Refreshments will be served.The volunteers include Judge Kenneth Shluger, Attorney Lonnie Braxton, Attorney Paige Quilliam, Attorney Robert Tukey, Attorney Erica Rodriguez, Attorney Jason Burdick, Attorney Marcia Escobedo, Attorney Michael Doyle and Attorney Karen Sears.

Enter Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School through doors on Waller Street. The session will be on March 29th from 6:15-8:00 p.m.

